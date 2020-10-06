"The Blacklist" actor, Clark Middleton, reportedly passes away after contracting West Nile Virus

Clark Middleton passed away Sunday after contracting West Nile Virus, according to his wife, Elissa.

Clark Middleton, an actor known for his roles in "The Blacklist" and "Twin Peaks" passed away Sunday, CNN reports.

Middleton's wife, Elissa, confirmed the tragic news Monday, saying he died after contracting West Nile Virus.

"Thank you for your love and support for My Mister," Elissa Middleton said in a post on Twitter. "I cannot count the number of times he said 'Give the world your best and the best will come back to you,' quoting his father Mel. And he meant it! He is in the light, happy and free, and sends love."

Middleton frequently worked with iconic directors such as Ang Lee and Quentin Tarantino. He also took the helm behind the camera by working as a director and producer on various projects.

"I am so happy thinking of his newfound freedoms and I know his transition will be graced by the beautiful souls he loved who preceded him," Elissa Middleton added in a Facebook post. "We are so happy you loved him too and hope you will join us celebrating his remarkable life."

Middleton was 63 years of age.