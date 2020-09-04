Latest Weather Blog
The Batman suspends filming as Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID
"The Batman," which recently restarted production following Hollywood's shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been forced to shut down once again as its star, Robert Pattinson, has tested positive for coronavirus, Variety reports.
Warner Bros. issued a statement Thursday, saying, “A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocol. Filming is temporarily paused.”
At this time it has yet to be released exactly how long the 34-year-old actor will be required to self-isolate and recover, so the cost of suspending production remains unknown.
“The Batman” started filming in the United Kingdom in March, crews and actors were about seven weeks in when the pandemic forced them to shut down. So, Warner Bros. pushed back its theatrical release and now plans to unveil the movie on the big screen on Oct. 1, 2021.
Matt Reeves is directing the film and its other stars include Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.
Reeves told fans “The Batman” takes place during “Year Two” of the Dark Knight’s emergence, before his enemies have become full-fledged supervillains.
