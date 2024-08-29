Texas motorcyclist killed in Houma crash after vehicle reportedly failed to yield

HOUMA - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Wednesday evening after a vehicle reportedly failed to yield to his oncoming motorcycle.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened on LA-311 in Houma Wednesday evening shortly before 5 p.m.. For reasons under investigation, troopers said a BMW failed to yield to 29-year-old Garrett Ellisor's oncoming motorcycle.

Ellisor was wearing a DOT-approved helmet but suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the BMW was not injured.

Troopers reminded motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Additionally, always remember to take an extra moment to check your surroundings and yield to other vehicles on the roadway.