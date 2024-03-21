65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Texas man stopped on I-10 arrested after Iberville deputies find 2 kilograms of cocaine

1 hour 47 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, March 21 2024 Mar 21, 2024 March 21, 2024 12:39 PM March 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — Iberville Parish deputies working a drug detail arrested a Texas man following a traffic stop and accused him of transporting 2 kilograms of cocaine.

The agency said the drug had a street value of $70,000.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that deputies arrested Jose Murillo, 40, of Pearland, Texas, on Monday as he traveled along Interstate 10 near Grosse Tete.

Trending News

The agency said Murillo was pulled over for an unspecified traffic violation Monday night, and that he agreed to let deputies search his vehicle.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days