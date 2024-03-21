65°
Texas man stopped on I-10 arrested after Iberville deputies find 2 kilograms of cocaine
PLAQUEMINE — Iberville Parish deputies working a drug detail arrested a Texas man following a traffic stop and accused him of transporting 2 kilograms of cocaine.
The agency said the drug had a street value of $70,000.
The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that deputies arrested Jose Murillo, 40, of Pearland, Texas, on Monday as he traveled along Interstate 10 near Grosse Tete.
The agency said Murillo was pulled over for an unspecified traffic violation Monday night, and that he agreed to let deputies search his vehicle.
