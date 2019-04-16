79°
Texas man accused of killing 5-year-old in hit-and-run arrested in Louisiana

1 hour 42 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, April 16 2019 Apr 16, 2019 April 16, 2019 12:50 PM April 16, 2019 in News
Photo: WWL-TV

SLIDELL - Authorities say a man wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Texas was arrested in Louisiana Tuesday.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Jorge Granados was captured around 6 a.m. in Slidell.

Granados was wanted on charges of failure to stop and render aid following a fatal crash in Austin on March 21. Reports say Granados allegedly killed a 5-year-old girl.

The sheriff's office said he was arrested without incident and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

