Texas man accused of killing 5-year-old in hit-and-run arrested in Louisiana

Photo: WWL-TV

SLIDELL - Authorities say a man wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Texas was arrested in Louisiana Tuesday.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Jorge Granados was captured around 6 a.m. in Slidell.

Granados was wanted on charges of failure to stop and render aid following a fatal crash in Austin on March 21. Reports say Granados allegedly killed a 5-year-old girl.

The sheriff's office said he was arrested without incident and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.