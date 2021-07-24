Texas firefighter found dead outside of Cancun

PHOTO: KTVT

FORT WORTH - A Texas firefighter was found dead in Mexico, and local authorities said they found his body in a bathroom window.

KTVT reported that firefighter Elijah Snow died Monday while vacationing 10 miles away from Cancun.

Local officials said Snow's body was found in a hotel, but it was not at the resort where he was staying.

KTVT said Snow and his wife, Jamie Snow, were on vacation for their 10-year wedding anniversary. The couple went to the downstairs bar at their all-inclusive resort July 19 to have a few drinks and then went back up to their room.

Randy Elledge, Jamie Snow's father, told KTVT that Jamie woke up around 4 a.m. and her husband was not in the room.

Around 8:30 a.m. the same morning, Elledge said someone told Jamie her husband was dead, potentially after falling between walls of the resort next door.

Elledge said the crime scene photos released to the family show bruises on most of Elijah's body. The family believes the firefighter was kidnapped and beaten before he was killed.

Arlington Fire Department said Snow had been a firefighter at the station for at least eight years.