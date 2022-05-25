Latest Weather Blog
Terrifying video shows man mugged outside his home; police investigating string of similar Garden District attacks
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a series of brazen armed robberies in and around the Garden District that police believe are connected.
One of the attacks was caught on video along St. Rose Avenue this week. That footage posted to social media shows a pair of hooded men armed with rifles blindsiding a man as he unloads groceries in his driveway.
The robbers forced the man to the ground, empty his pockets and appeared to punch him before taking off in the victim's car.
Another post on social media said a resident in the area was tailed and then rear-ended by a suspicious vehicle on Cherokee Street last week. After the wreck, the person said three teenagers jumped out of the car and rifled through her vehicle, stealing her purse and keys.
"I truly believe they were driving around waiting to find someone [to] hit and rob, but who knows," the victim said in a Facebook post.
The Baton Rouge Police Department did not immediately say how many suspects were involved or how many robberies were under investigation. In each case, the suspects were seen driving what appeared to be a white or a maroon sedan, police said Wednesday.
Trending News
No other details about the crimes or the suspects were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Terrifying video shows man mugged in his driveway
-
It's been 58 years since the Comite was cleaned, and some residents...
-
Gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers in Texas school rampage
-
Sheriff's deputy shot, wounded in St. Tammany; 13-year-old suspect in custody
-
Baton Rouge security company offers active-shooter technology as part of security training
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball wins game one 21-2 over Alcorn
-
VIDEO: Former Saints and Tiger Devery Henderson talks about the difference between...
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...