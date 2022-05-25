Terrifying video shows man mugged outside his home; police investigating string of similar Garden District attacks

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a series of brazen armed robberies in and around the Garden District that police believe are connected.

One of the attacks was caught on video along St. Rose Avenue this week. That footage posted to social media shows a pair of hooded men armed with rifles blindsiding a man as he unloads groceries in his driveway.

The robbers forced the man to the ground, empty his pockets and appeared to punch him before taking off in the victim's car.

Another post on social media said a resident in the area was tailed and then rear-ended by a suspicious vehicle on Cherokee Street last week. After the wreck, the person said three teenagers jumped out of the car and rifled through her vehicle, stealing her purse and keys.

"I truly believe they were driving around waiting to find someone [to] hit and rob, but who knows," the victim said in a Facebook post.

The Baton Rouge Police Department did not immediately say how many suspects were involved or how many robberies were under investigation. In each case, the suspects were seen driving what appeared to be a white or a maroon sedan, police said Wednesday.

No other details about the crimes or the suspects were immediately available.