Tennessee softball shuts out LSU to win series, Beth Torina ejected

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee - The LSU softball team once again struggled at the plate Sunday, getting shut out by No. 4 Tennessee in the series finale and losing 3-0.

It was a 0-0 game until the bottom of the sixth inning when the Volunteers finally got to Syndey Berzon and used a two-RBI double and an RBI single to take the lead.

LSU head coach Beth Torina was ejected after the sixth inning for arguing balls and strikes with the umpire, according to the broadcast.

The Tigers mustered up just four hits Sunday, getting shutout for the second time in three games. LSU only had eight hits and one run in the series at Tennessee.

The Tigers have lost two out of three games in their last three SEC series. LSU is now 35-10 overall and 11-10 in SEC play.