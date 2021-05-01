Tennessee deck collapse injures 11

Photo: Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn - Multiple people were injured when a restaurant deck suddenly collapsed Saturday afternoon, sending the occupants crashing to the ground.

About 40 people were involved in the collapse, which happened around 4 p.m. at Zoi's Restaurant at Harbor Lights Marina.

According to reports from the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security, the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department and the Soddy Daisy Fire Department responded to the scene.

Officials said 11 people were taken to the hospital. Two people were critically injured and 9 people had non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities will inspect the deck to find causes of the collapse.