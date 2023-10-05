Ten members of area drug-trafficking ring sentenced to combined 81 years in federal prison

BATON ROUGE - The United States Department of Justice announced the sentencing of ten people from capital area parishes for their involvement in a drug trafficking ring.

The ring was based in Ascension Parish and operated in its surrounding areas. The ten people were sentenced to a combined 81 years in federal prison, not including years of supervised release following their sentences.

Below is a list of the people involved and the length of their sentences:

-Reshide Wooden, 26, of Donaldsonville (235 months)

-Rokedrick Williby, 32, of Donaldsonville (128 months)

-Denzel Gray, 30, of Donaldsonville (140 months)

-Malcolm Oliver Jr., 33, of Napoleonville (190 months)

-Kelly Jones, 41, of Gonzales (46 months)

-David Lewis, 38 of Gonzales (28 months)

-Christopher Harrod, 42, of Prairieville (96 months)

-Blain Slayton, 30, of Gonzales (46 months)

-Robert Slayton, 52, of Plaquemine (13 months)

-Raven Harris, 36, of Donaldsonville (60 months)

In their combined pleas, the ten individuals admitted to distributing large quantities of meth. Their sentences totaled a combined duration of nearly 82 years.

All of them were convicted of various drug- and gun-related charges.