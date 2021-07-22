Latest Weather Blog
Ten injured in explosion at Kentucky Dippin' Dots production facility
PADUCAH, Kentucky - A Kentucky facility owned by Dippin' Dots became the site of an explosion that left ten people injured on Wednesday afternoon, according to Kentucky ABC affiliate, WTVQ.
The news outlet said a truck was unloading liquid nitrogen at a facility in the state's southwest city of Paducah when the explosion occurred and injured ten people.
The wounded individuals were taken to an area hospital and treated. Each person who'd sustained injuries was able to walk out of the hospital on their own, according to WTVQ.
Officials are still attempting to determine the series of events that triggered the explosion.
The facility where the incident occurred is not where Dippin' Dots is made, but is where ingredients for a third party company are produced.
Dippin' Dots, created in 1988, is a novelty ice cream snack consisting of tiny beads of cryogenically frozen ice cream.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston to close Parish offices due to COVID-related staffing shortage
-
More apartments and retail coming to Highland Road after a Metro Council...
-
Louisiana reports more than 5k new COVID cases Wednesday
-
'Tip of the iceberg': Sheriff hoping for more arrests in million-dollar unemployment...
-
Lawmakers end historic veto session without overriding any of governor's vetoes