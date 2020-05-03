Temperatures will warm through the week

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Expect a dry and sunny end to the weekend. Highs today will be around 86, with lows dropping to around 66 overnight under mostly clear skies.

Up Next: High pressure to our east will keep us dry through the beginning of next week. Our next chance for rain won’t be until late Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a cold front.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure is located to our east and will remain in place for the next few days. That will allow us to remain sunny and dry, also will allow for our temperatures to warm up as well. As we head into next week, temperatures will be rising each day and we’ll be close to 90 degrees by Tuesday. Late Tuesday night, into Wednesday morning we’ll be monitoring our next chance for rain. A cold front will swing down from the north and bring periods of rain and perhaps a rumble of thunder early Wednesday. Behind the front, our temperatures will drop a tad into the low 80s. We’ll also be tracking cold front #2 which will arrive late week. This could bring another chance for showers and storms late Friday, into Saturday.

-- Jake Dalton

