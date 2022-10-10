64°
Latest Weather Blog
Teenager shot to death outside Baton Rouge grocery store Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was shot to death outside a grocery store just east of I-10 late Monday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 17-year-old Dedrick Wagner was shot around 11:15 a.m. outside Terrace Grocery on Terrace Avenue. Video from the scene showed officers taping off the area around the store.
Officers said the suspect and motive are unknown at this time.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Car stolen from repair shop, owner on the hook for repair bill
-
Nearly 2 years after unnamed man was found dead in Baton Rouge,...
-
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing Ben Hur Road Saturday night
-
Deadly shooting reported outside grocery store on Terrace Avenue
-
Coast Guard rescues three overdue boaters from shark-filled waters
Sports Video
-
Texas A&M Commerce beats #19 Southeastern on homecoming 31-28
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...