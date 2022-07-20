91°
Teenager killed, two others injured after crashing car into ditch
ST. JAMES - A car overturned in a ditch Tuesday night, leaving a 15-year-old dead and two others injured.
A press release sent out by the state police Wednesday morning said an initial investigation into the crash showed a 17-year-old was driving on Highway 18 when the car went off of a curve in the roadway. The teenager overcorrected and caused the vehicle to turn over in a ditch across the road.
The driver and the two juvenile passengers, one of which was 15-year-old Ramiya Sowell, were all unrestrained at the time of the crash.
Sowell suffered serious injuries. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
The other two teenagers suffered moderate injuries, according to police.
