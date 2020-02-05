Teenager arrested after bathroom video voyeurism investigation at St. Michael

BATON ROUGE – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a high school student after complaints about the student recording another teenager using the restroom and sharing video of it on social media.

Connor Badeaux, 18, was charged with video voyeurism.

The incident happened at St. Michael the Archangel last week.

Authorities said a male student was using the bathroom and noticed an iPhone being held over the stall wall. When the student confronted other students in the bathroom, a group of guys left the area.

When deputies were summoned and questioned students, a witness led the deputies to Badeaux.

When questioned, Badeaux eventually confessed, deputies wrote in arrest documents. Detectives said Badeaux claimed to only have recorded the other boy’s face and chest and the video was shown to another student and sent to a girl through Snapchat.

Badeaux was booked into jail Wednesday and was given a $7,500 bond.