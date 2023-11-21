Latest Weather Blog
Teenager arrested after allegedly following victim driving home from homecoming party, shooting him on I-110
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 19-year-old who allegedly shot at a victim driving home from a homecoming party they both went to.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was driving home on I-110 around 1:40 a.m. early on the morning of Oct. 15. The victim said a car pulled up next to him and the driver fired six times, hitting him in the stomach and the leg.
The driver was later identified as 19-year-old Jaden Broussard. The victim told police he and Broussard were both attending the same homecoming party prior to the shooting and that multiple other attendees saw Broussard taking the license plate off his car before leaving the party to follow the victim.
Broussard was arrested Monday for one count each of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
