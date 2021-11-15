Teenager allegedly shot to death by cousin in St. Helena Parish

PINE GROVE - A teenager was shot to death early Monday morning, and investigators have arrested one teenager in connection with the murder.

St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies found a male teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The male was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Deputies later arrested another teenager, who was charged with the fatal shooting of his cousin.

No more details were immediately available.