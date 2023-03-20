52°
Latest Weather Blog
Teenager accused of killing 11-year-old boy, holding family hostage will stay in custody for now
BATON ROUGE - The 17-year-old accused of killing 11-year-old Matthew Fortenberry after holding him and his family hostage in a car will stay in detention until his next court hearing.
Kelton Maloid, the teenager who allegedly held the family hostage and killed Fortenberry, was arrested and booked for first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, criminal damage to property, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
Bond was not set, and Maloid will stay in custody until his next hearing on April 17.
District Attorney Hillar Moore told WBRZ he hopes to try the teenager as an adult.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. James: Glory, grace & gumbo - Sunday Journal
-
Crowds gather to St. Joseph's Cathedral Sunday to honor feast day in...
-
Dr. Hypolite Landry, former EBR coroner and record-setting pilot, dies at 96
-
St. Joseph's Cathedral celebrates day dedicated to St. Joseph, patron saint of...
-
Leprechauns spotted in Baton Rouge along Wearin' of the Green parade route
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed
-
LSU Baseball opens SEC play - WBRZ Sports Takeover
-
Stadium Golf Tour comes to Baton Rouge
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield