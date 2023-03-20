Teenager accused of killing 11-year-old boy, holding family hostage will stay in custody for now

BATON ROUGE - The 17-year-old accused of killing 11-year-old Matthew Fortenberry after holding him and his family hostage in a car will stay in detention until his next court hearing.

Kelton Maloid, the teenager who allegedly held the family hostage and killed Fortenberry, was arrested and booked for first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder, criminal damage to property, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Bond was not set, and Maloid will stay in custody until his next hearing on April 17.

District Attorney Hillar Moore told WBRZ he hopes to try the teenager as an adult.