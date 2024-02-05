Teenage siblings charged with terrorizing in two separate incidents after posting threats on social media

GONZALES - A 14-year-old Gonzales Middle School student was arrested Saturday after posting a video of a gun to social media and "insinuating the potential for violence," officials said.

The Gonzales Police Department confirmed the teenager is the younger sibling of an East Ascension High student who was arrested Friday for threatening to bring a gun to school.

Officers shared the video, which showed clips of a weapon and ammunition and linked to the song "Cold Case" by rapper Jaydayoungan. Lyrics in the song include multiple references to murder and gun violence.

Let murder talk (beat's on it)

Cold case, we tryna leave that boy wit' no face

B***h, you gon' f**k around and die, stay in your place

Hold up, wait, b***h, you must wanna be a closed case

My 23 slide opps block without no roller skates

And, b***h, you know I keep one in the chamber

If you move, I gotta shoot, on 23, b***h, I'm a slanger

And we gon' bust your f**kn' head,

That s**t you said got you in danger

After a search of the 14-year-old's residence, police said they found that the student did not have access to the gun in the video and "does not have the means or opportunity to act on the insinuations contained in the video."

The 14-year-old was taken into custody and charged with terrorizing. Officers said the department is working with the District Attorney's office on a threat assessment for the teenager.