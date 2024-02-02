73°
Gonzales police check potential threat at an Ascension Parish school; classes resume after nothing found

By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — East Ascension High School was briefly locked down Friday while Gonzales Police investigated a tip about a threat that turned out to be unsubstantiated.

The Ascension Parish School District said classes resumed under a modified schedule Friday afternoon.

"We thank our law enforcement partners for their swift action and for ensuring students were safe," district spokeswoman Danielle Evans said.

