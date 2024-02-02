73°
Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales police check potential threat at an Ascension Parish school; classes resume after nothing found
GONZALES — East Ascension High School was briefly locked down Friday while Gonzales Police investigated a tip about a threat that turned out to be unsubstantiated.
The Ascension Parish School District said classes resumed under a modified schedule Friday afternoon.
Trending News
"We thank our law enforcement partners for their swift action and for ensuring students were safe," district spokeswoman Danielle Evans said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Groundhog Day WX reaction
-
Dudley DeBosier's Leadership Academy hosts nonprofits from around the state
-
The Krewe of Artemis rolling for the 23rd year
-
Baton Rouge middle school spends second day without electricity in some classrooms
-
'It's a ghost town': With no business crawfish hot spot turns off...