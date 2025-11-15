Teenage girl allegedly had her mom killed in Baton Rouge murder plot; suspects held without bond

BATON ROUGE - Two teenagers are facing charges after a 16-year-old girl allegedly had her mom killed late Wednesday night.

The victim, identified as 33-year-old Markeshia Stone, was shot multiple times at the Highland Club apartments on Jefferson Highway around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said she was taken to a hospital but died from her injuries.

Deputies found the suspected killer, a 16-year-old boy, near the home where the shooting happened. The sheriff's office says he confessed to the killing but claimed that a 16-year-old girl convinced him to carry out the shooting.

The suspects were identified in court Friday as Jermyne Lewis and Dwayne Barfield. Their court hearings were rescheduled for Dec. 5 and Nov. 9, respectively, and they will remain jailed until then.

WBRZ learned Thursday night that Stone is the mother of Lewis. Sources said Stone's eldest child took the hit out on her mom after an apparent argument over where she should live.

Lewis was taken into custody and reportedly confessed to having her mother killed.

Both teens were booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center. Barfield was booked for second-degree murder and for possessing a weapon as a juvenile, and Lewis was booked as a principal to second-degree murder.