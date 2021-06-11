Latest Weather Blog
Teen suspect jailed without bond in triple murder case
BATON ROUGE - A 15-year-old accused in a triple shooting that left a toddler and two other people dead last week will remain jailed without bond, a judge ordered Friday.
That decision was made during LeDarrius Coleman's first court appearance related to the May 31 triple murder. The judge cited the nature of Coleman's charges as reason to hold the teenager without bond.
The East Baton Rouge district attorney has not decided whether Coleman will face charges as an adult.
Coleman and his brother, 19-year-old David Williams, allegedly shot at least two of the victims when gunfire broke out at the pool area of the Fairway View apartments on College Drive. The suspects' mother, Latoya Coleman, drove the two alleged shooters out of the state after the murders so they could avoid capture.
Trending News
Coleman's detention hearing was also reassigned to July 19.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Tigers are ready for Super Regional weekend
-
Federal unemployment aid to end, state to increase benefits in 2022
-
Community putting action plan together to stop violence and save the youth
-
Lawmakers, governor make deal to end controversial extra unemployment benefit
-
BR Constables mentor young men showing consequence of bad choices