Teen suspect jailed without bond in triple murder case

BATON ROUGE - A 15-year-old accused in a triple shooting that left a toddler and two other people dead last week will remain jailed without bond, a judge ordered Friday.

That decision was made during LeDarrius Coleman's first court appearance related to the May 31 triple murder. The judge cited the nature of Coleman's charges as reason to hold the teenager without bond.

The East Baton Rouge district attorney has not decided whether Coleman will face charges as an adult.

Coleman and his brother, 19-year-old David Williams, allegedly shot at least two of the victims when gunfire broke out at the pool area of the Fairway View apartments on College Drive. The suspects' mother, Latoya Coleman, drove the two alleged shooters out of the state after the murders so they could avoid capture.

Coleman's detention hearing was also reassigned to July 19.