Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Teen killed; two seriously hurt in crash on US 61

1 hour 23 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 May 25, 2020 10:00 PM May 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

ZACHARY - One person was killed and two others were hurt in a crash on US 61 north of the Old Scenic Highway interchange on Monday.

The crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Michael Cammack of St. Francisville.

Around 1:30 p.m. Cammack was driving a 2016 Dodge Journey when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a bridge guardrail on the left side. 

When Troopers arrived Cammack was pronounced dead at the scene. Both passengers received serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but an autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner’s office.

Authorities briefly closed US 61 as they worked the scene.

Troopers are investigating the incident. 

