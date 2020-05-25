74°
Latest Weather Blog
Teen killed; two seriously hurt in crash on US 61
ZACHARY - One person was killed and two others were hurt in a crash on US 61 north of the Old Scenic Highway interchange on Monday.
The crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Michael Cammack of St. Francisville.
Around 1:30 p.m. Cammack was driving a 2016 Dodge Journey when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a bridge guardrail on the left side.
When Troopers arrived Cammack was pronounced dead at the scene. Both passengers received serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.
Impairment is unknown at this time, but an autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner’s office.
Authorities briefly closed US 61 as they worked the scene.
Troopers are investigating the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
On Memorial Day, family remembers WWII veteran who died from COVID-19
-
Louisiana legislature poised to expand access to medical marijuana
-
Volunteers honor fallen soldiers buried in forgotten cemetery
-
One killed in construction accident at Baton Rouge home Monday
-
WATCH: Procession for Trooper George Baker
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...