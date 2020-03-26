87°
Teen in Orleans Parish is youngest person to die from coronavirus in La.

2 hours 46 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 March 26, 2020 1:28 PM March 26, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The Department of Health says a 17-year-old is the first person under the age of 36 to die from coronavirus in Louisiana.

The teen's death was reported in Orleans Parish Thursday. The department did not immediately share other details about the teenager or whether the victim had any pre-existing conditions. 

The 17-year-old is one of 83 people in the state killed by the virus as of Thursday afternoon.

More details on Louisiana's coronavirus cases can be found here: https://www.wbrz.com/news/louisiana-reporting-1-795-coronavirus-cases-65-deaths-statewide

