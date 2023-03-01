Latest Weather Blog
Teen faces cruelty charges after horse was left to die on Southern University's campus
BATON ROUGE - A teenager is wanted for animal cruelty after he allegedly abandoned his dying horse at Southern University in February.
An arrest warrant filed Wednesday alleges that Jerimiah Mitchell, 17, rode the horse onto campus without permission Feb. 6 before its leg got stuck in a hole in front of the university's law center. The animal collapsed, and Mitchell was seen trying to get the horse back up before he ran off, leaving it behind.
The horse reportedly flailed on the ground for several minutes before it finally died. Mitchell never returned, and a crane was used to load the horse onto a dump truck and remove it from campus.
Investigators were later able to identify Mitchell as the horse's owner, and an arrest warrant was drafted by campus police on Tuesday.
It did not appear an arrest had been made as of Wednesday morning.
