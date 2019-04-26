81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Teen driver arrested after deadly crash on Jefferson Highway Friday

Source: WBRZ
UPDATE: State police have arrested Dustin Philippe, 19, in the crash that killed 40-year-old Vikram Katoch.

Impairment is not a suspected factor, but investigators say Philippe made a left turn onto the highway without yielding and collided with Katoch's vehicle.

Philippe is charged with negligent homicide and making an improper left turn at an intersection.

BATON ROUGE- State police say they're on the scene of a deadly crash on Jefferson Highway Friday.

The crash was reported shortly after noon near the intersection of Jefferson and Antioch Road. An LSP spokesperson confirmed the crash involved two vehicles and left at least one person dead.

State police said the driver of the truck failed to yield before turning onto the highway and collided with the sports car. The truck driver reportedly sustained no injuries.

Officials have not said whether the driver will face charges.

