Teen arrested for terrorizing, allegedly posting threats to Morgan City school on social media

MORGAN CITY - A 14-year-old is charged with terrorizing after allegedly making threats towards his high school on social media Thursday.

The Morgan City Police Department responded to Morgan City High School around 4:17 p.m. Thursday after a threat towards the school was posted online.

Detectives determined that a 14-year-old male student was posting threats via social media, and he was arrested later that day.

The juvenile was booked into the Morgan City Jail on a charge of terrorizing. The incident remains under investigation, according to police.

No more information was immediately available.