TEAM2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
6 a.m.: Traffic lights working incorrectly on S Choctaw Dr Both EB/WB at Oak Villa Blvd
6 a.m.: Closed due to wreck on LA-20 Both EB/WB between Blue St and Perque St **REOPENED**
7a.m.: Wreck on I-12 WB at S Montpelier Ave **CLEARED**
House OKs restrictions on pills that can be used for abortions, sends...
EBR School employees could see $1,300 pay increase if new budget proposal...
Tangipahoa parents turn out for school board meeting after court-ordered principal change
Man who kidnapped, raped LSU student at gunpoint in 2017 sentenced to...
Former Ascension Parish correctional officer arrested for molesting juvenile