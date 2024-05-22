TEAM2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

6 a.m.: Traffic lights working incorrectly on S Choctaw Dr Both EB/WB at Oak Villa Blvd

6 a.m.: Closed due to wreck on LA-20 Both EB/WB between Blue St and Perque St **REOPENED**

7a.m.: Wreck on I-12 WB at S Montpelier Ave **CLEARED**

FERRIES ARE IN SERVICE