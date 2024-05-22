78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute

3 hours 50 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, May 22 2024 May 22, 2024 May 22, 2024 5:09 AM May 22, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

6 a.m.: Traffic lights working incorrectly on S Choctaw Dr Both EB/WB at Oak Villa Blvd

6 a.m.: Closed due to wreck on LA-20 Both EB/WB between Blue St and Perque St **REOPENED**

-

7a.m.: Wreck on I-12 WB at S Montpelier Ave **CLEARED**

Trending News

FERRIES ARE IN SERVICE 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days