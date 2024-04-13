Team Taryn takes on Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana's 20th annual Seize The Day 5K run

BATON ROUGE- Saturday marked the Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana's 20th annual Seize The Day 5K run, a fundraiser for those with epilepsy.

Organizers said the event is here to make a positive impact in the epileptic community and raise money for more research.

In attendance for the second year now was the Blanchard family, whose 18-month old daughter suffers from one of the most rare cases of epilepsy in the country. Taryn Blanchard has a rare form called SMC1A, where she suffers from developmental delays and uncontrollable seizures.

Taryn's mom, Devon, says they have yet to find any form of medication that can get rid of the seizures. For now, they try to manage them. The family has been in and out of hospitals, going five times in the last three months.

Families like these are exactly why an event like Seize The Day exist. Not just to raise money for research, but to raise awareness about how this uncommon disease can affect so many people. This event allowed hundreds of people to come together and support one another.

"Having people help and raise funding, and know that there is a possibility of one day ending seizures for children is what my ultimate goal is," Devon Blanchard said.

There will be another Seize The Day event May 4 in Youngsville at the Sugar Mills Pond.