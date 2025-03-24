TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Westbound lanes of US 90 past Baldwin reopened after barrier was pushed into lanes

BALDWIN — Westbound traffic traveling on U.S. 90 was briefly rerouted onto La. 3211 after a concrete barrier was pushed into westbound lanes on Monday.

The roadway has since re-opened, officials said.

St. Mary Parish deputies said U.S. 90 westbound was closed between La. 318 and La. 83 just past Baldwin.