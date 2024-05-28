TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

8:30 a.m.: Wreck with right shoulder blocked on I-12 WB at Drusilla Ln

-

5:50 a.m.: Wreck with Injury on Tiger Bend Rd at Red Rose Drive

-