TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute

Tuesday, May 28 2024
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

8:30 a.m.: Wreck with right shoulder blocked on I-12 WB at Drusilla Ln

5:50 a.m.: Wreck with Injury on Tiger Bend Rd at Red Rose Drive

5:51 a.m.: Wreck With Injury on Harding Blvd WB at Veterans Memorial Blvd

