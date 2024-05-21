75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute

48 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, May 21 2024 May 21, 2024 May 21, 2024 7:19 AM May 21, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

6:30 a.m.: Wreck on Florida Blvd WB at 4H Club Rd **CLEARED**

-

Trending News

7 a.m.: Breakdown with right lane blocked on I-10 EB at I-110

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days