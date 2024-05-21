75°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
-
6:30 a.m.: Wreck on Florida Blvd WB at 4H Club Rd **CLEARED**
-
Trending News
7 a.m.: Breakdown with right lane blocked on I-10 EB at I-110
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman found in Waco may be from Louisiana, authorities looking for family
-
Zachary High student killed in New Roads shooting Sunday
-
BRPD looking for man accused of repeatedly violating protective order
-
St. Helena Parish school still rebuilding after Hurricane Ida
-
Seimone Augustus joins LSU women's hoop staff