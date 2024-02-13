48°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
5:23 a.m.: Traffic incident on top of the MSRB on I-10 WB. Stopped traffic starting at the I-110 merge
