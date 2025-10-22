69°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 near Plank Road back open after nearly 24 hours following semi-truck crash

Tuesday, October 21 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — All lanes of I-110 southbound are back open near Plank Road after a semi-truck jackknifed and stalled on the interstate, closing the interstate for nearly 24 hours. 

The stalled truck was first reported around 1 a.m. Tuesday; The road did not re-open until around 10:45 p.m.

