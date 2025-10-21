TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 west reopens after crash on Mississippi River Bridge, congestion to Dalrymple

BATON ROUGE — A crash on the Mississippi River Bridge blocked one lane of I-10 westbound traffic.

The crash, which happened around 5:13 a.m., was causing traffic to be congested for multiple miles to around Dalrymple Drive.

By 6:05 a.m., the roadway had reopened.