Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 west reopens after crash on Mississippi River Bridge, congestion to Dalrymple

1 hour 55 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, October 21 2025 Oct 21, 2025 October 21, 2025 6:02 AM October 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A crash on the Mississippi River Bridge blocked one lane of I-10 westbound traffic. 

The crash, which happened around 5:13 a.m., was causing traffic to be congested for multiple miles to around Dalrymple Drive. 

By 6:05 a.m., the roadway had reopened.

