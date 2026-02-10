68°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Congestion reaches I-10/I-12 split after three separate crashes on I-10 East
BATON ROUGE — Congestion has reached the I-10/I-12 split after three separate crashes on I-10 Eastbound.
One person was injured in a crash between the split and Essen Lane around 6:42 p.m., officials said.
Additional crashes happened at I-10 East near Essen Lane and the I-10/I-12 split near Bluebonnet.
Three lanes are currently blocked off on I-10 East near Essen.
