TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Congestion reaches I-10/I-12 split after three separate crashes on I-10 East

BATON ROUGE — Congestion has reached the I-10/I-12 split after three separate crashes on I-10 Eastbound.

One person was injured in a crash between the split and Essen Lane around 6:42 p.m., officials said.

Additional crashes happened at I-10 East near Essen Lane and the I-10/I-12 split near Bluebonnet.

Three lanes are currently blocked off on I-10 East near Essen.