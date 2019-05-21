Teachers allege misconduct by McKinley High administrators, demand more oversight

BATON ROUGE - An open letter from the Louisiana Association of Educators accuses McKinley High School Principal Esrom Pitre and his team of administrators of inappropriate behavior.

The letter contains a number of allegations from McKinley faculty. Those accusations include inappropriate touching and comments toward teachers and students, disciplining students differently based on gender and "intimidation" tactics.

Some of the teachers also claim the issues were ignored when they were brought to the attention of the school system's human resource office. Members of the staff collected their own accounts into a 15-page document after no official environmental survey was conducted at the school.

The teacher's association is demanding a formal survey performed by the school district in the presence of union leaders. Neither the school nor the school system have publicly addressed the allegations at this time.