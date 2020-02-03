71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Teacher on leave from local middle school amid criminal investigation

2 hours 25 minutes 47 seconds ago Monday, February 03 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - A school teacher is on leave from a middle school in East Baton Rouge while two separate agencies investigate criminal allegations.

Zachary School Superintendent Scott Devillier confirmed Monday that a teacher at Northwestern Middle has been on administrative leave since Friday. Devillier says the decision to place the female employee on leave was made shortly after the allegations were made known to school officials. 

The Zachary Police Department is handling the investigation, but officials are saying nothing about the nature of the accusations at this time. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says it is assisting Zachary police in the investigation, due to some of the allegations originating in Baton Rouge.

This is a developing story.

