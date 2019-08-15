Task force to discuss Comite diversion project, flood mitigation

BATON ROUGE - The task force set up to oversee the timelines set to complete the Comite River Diversion Canal Project is set to have a meeting Thursday.

During the meeting, the task force will discuss topics which include flood mitigation and the status of the diversion canal.

One topic being discussed will be the Darling Reservoir. It's believed that the reservoir would have reduced flooding in Watson, Denham Springs, and Central by seven feet in 2016.

They will also talk about the Kansas City Southern Railway. The railroad is threatening to delay the completion of the diversion project. Some say the movement of the tracks would increase the cost of maintenance and operation.

The project consists of a 12-mile-long diversion channel from the Comite River to the Mississippi River and will include a diversion structure at the Comite River, guide levees, Lilly Bayou control structure, and drop structures at the intersections of the diversion channel with McHugh Road, Bayou Baton Rouge, Cypress Bayou and White Bayou.