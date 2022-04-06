Targeted shooting off O'Neal Lane still under investigation, police say

Editor's Note: It was incorrectly reported this morning that another shooting happened in the same neighborhood April 6. Read the latest below.

BATON ROUGE - Police are still looking for those responsible for a brazen attack at a suburban Baton Rouge home last month.

The gunfire happened around 3 a.m. March 10 on Firewood Drive, off O'Neal Lane. The Baton Rouge Police Department said an unknown shooter targeted the house, injuring two people.

"We're concerned. We've been blessed. Other neighborhoods have had more experiences that we have had, but it seems we're afraid that our turn is next," Janie Roberts, who lives near the home that was targeted, said at the time.

On Wednesday, Baton Rouge police said they were still actively investigating the shooting.