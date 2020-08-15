78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tara Wicker confirms she filed for an appeal with the La. Supreme Court

By: Stephanie Saucier

BATON ROUGE - Tara Wicker filed an appeal with the Louisiana Supreme Court on Saturday.

"We filed an appeal with the Louisiana Supreme Court this morning.  Prayerfully they will hear the case and will rule in favor of Judge Kelly's original decision to let me run," Wicker told WBRZ.

This comes after a court ruling declared she was ineligible to run for Mayor of Baton Rouge due to a lack of evidence she paid two years' worth of income tax.  The appeals court reversed a previous decision in the 19th Judicial District Court that allowed Wicker to remain in the race.

Wicker claimed in a news conference on Thursday that the attack on her campaign came from her political rivals.  More specifically she directed blame at current Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office.

