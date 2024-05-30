Tangipahoa temporarily lowers jail head count while addressing recent escapes

HAMMOND — The sheriff-elect of Tangipahoa Parish said Thursday that the inmate population at the parish jail has been reduced temporarily as guards deal with the aftermath of two escapes.

Four prisoners broke out in separate incidents last weekend. Two were apprehended within a day, but two others were still at-large Thursday.

"We have a fair number of incarcerated individuals that are being housed outside the parish, simply because we do not have enough room for them," Sheriff-elect Gerald Sticker told members of the Rotary Club at a meeting Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, he had posted on Facebook that tending to jail issues would be a key part of his administration when it begins July 1.

"We've known from Day 1 of our commitment to taking this agency and parish in a new direction that the jail would be a pivotal piece of that plan," the sheriff-elect posted. "While this current incident is no surprise, it's not acceptable, and it furthers our awareness that major changes to the entire jail system, not just its structure, must remain one of our most critical priorities."

He said the jail has had "long-standing security and staffing challenges," fueled in part by low pay — $13 per hour.

"You can go to Chick-fil-a and they make more," Sticker told the Rotary members.

He said he'd like to see a raise for jail employees but wants to weigh options before asking residents to raise taxes to pay for them.

The four inmates were gone for hours before their disappearance was noted — and then only after a family member of one of the escapees called the jail. Still at large are Omarion Hookfin, 20, of Hammond, and Jamarcus Cyprian, 20, of Amite.

Hookfin was being held after being accused of taking part in a 2022 home invasion and homicide; Cyprian was doing time for armed robbery.