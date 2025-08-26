Tangipahoa River closure expands to Lake Pontchartrain as 98% of Roseland explosion fire extinguished

ROSELAND — The Tangipahoa Parish government, along with state and local officials, has expanded the closure of the Tangipahoa River to include more than 30 miles of waterway in the aftermath of the explosion at Smitty's Supply in Roseland.

Environmental Protection Agency, Louisiana State Police, and Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality officials said on Monday that the closure would be from LA 10 to where the river spills into Lake Pontchartrain. The previous closure, in effect since Sunday, was from La. 10 to La. 22.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be patrolling the new closure area and fining those who violate it.

The expansion of the river closure comes after the evacuation area around the Smitty's explosion that was put in place on Friday was reduced from one mile to the immediate area around the site.

Officials also said that the fire caused by the explosion was 98% contained as of Monday afternoon. Only seven people are still displaced, officials added.

The Roseland community is still looking for answers about what chemicals blanketed the town and surrounding areas in black ash and oil.