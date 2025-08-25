'We have to clean up a big mess:' Agencies, locals still working to clear Roseland after explosion

AMITE — After three days of a mandatory one-mile evacuation zone following an explosion at a facility in Roseland, Tangipahoa Parish officials said Monday that now only the roads and area closest to the incident site are under an evacuation order.

WATCH THE GOVERNOR'S PRESS CONFERENCE HERE

CURRENT EVACUATION ORDER

Road Closures Still in Effect:

LA Hwy 10 – From U.S. Hwy 51 to E. Russell Town Road

US Hwy 51 – From LA Hwy 1048 to North Street

LA Hwy 1048 – From a U.S. Hwy 51 to Mt. Gillion Church Road

Alternate Routes for Commercial Motor Vehicles:

LA Hwy 10 West to LA Hwy 1058 North

LA Hwy 10 East to US Hwy 51 South (Purina Mill)

Waterways closed:

Tangipahoa River from Ponchatoula to Wilmer

There is still a Temporary Flight Restriction in place for three nautical miles around the site.

STATUS OF CLEANUP:

Smitty's Supply caught fire and exploded Friday afternoon, blanketing Roseland in ash and setting oil on fire throughout the weekend. Thick black smoke rose from the business beginning at 12:53 p.m. on Friday. Blasts continued through the night as flames swept among dozens of storage tanks at the site near the intersection of U.S. 51 and La. 10.

Firefighters are still on the scene working the still-burning explosion, but 90% of the fire has been contained, according to our last update on Sunday.

Parish President Roddy Miller said Monday that the cleaning the black ash that fell across the area is a top priority. Miller specifically said that it is dangerous if ingested and should not be touched. Miller added that the parish is testing the debris and will provide updates as information is available, specifically about the chemical composition of the ash.

Air quality is continuously being tested and has been since two hours after the explosion, Miller said.

"Our air quality has always been safe throughout the whole event," he said.

WBRZ caught up with a water and soil contamination expert who is investigating the oil being reported as far as 20 miles away from Smitty's. Read more HERE.

A hotline has been established at 832-514-9663 for reports of impacted wildlife.

Agencies have deployed 1,900 feet of floating barriers in the river and 100 feet into a nearby drainage ditch to contain debris. Two frack tanks carrying a combined 900 barrels of fluids were also recovered, according to LSP.

State police said that, so far, air monitoring tests have shown "non-detectable readings or levels well below health-based or actionable thresholds," but they will continue to monitor air levels.

SHELTER UPDATE:

Many of the residents evacuated to Amite and took up refuge in the Amite Community Center, which is now acting as an emergency shelter. According to officials, 42 people were staying there over the weekend.

"To experience police officers going from door to door, knocking, saying you have to leave, you have to leave, like right now. People walking out, leaving medications, clothes, and personal items," one of the evacuees said. "I was so nervous. I didn't know what to do or which way to go."

SCHOOL UPDATE

Roseland Montessori School will reopen on Tuesday.

"The Department of Environmental Quality has confirmed that air quality tests inside the building and around our school have given the all clear," school officials said.

All sidewalks and walkways are being cleaned at the school, as well as the HVAC systems checked to ensure safe indoor air quality, officials added.





INVESTIGATION:

Environmental Protection Agency officials have taken the lead in determining the cause of the fire as oil begins to fill the nearby Tangipahoa River. The EPA said it has 18 employees on the ground in Roseland and has also deployed its Airborne Spectral Photometric Environmental Collection Technology aircraft to monitor air environmental impacts. It has not yet been disclosed what chemicals were involved in the explosion.

Officials say no one was injured and nearly 150 people are assisting with the incident from all levels of government.

We've reached out to Smitty's Supply for information on what was burning and when people could expect to hear from them regarding claims, but they have not yet responded to our requests.

Click here to read about several recent OSHA investigations at Smitty's.

HELP FOR RESIDENTS:

State agencies and local businesses are helping both the workers and the residents displaced by the explosion. Click here to learn more.

There will be a community meeting in the town of Roseland on Monday, Aug. 25, at 7:00 p.m. It'll be at Grant's Chapel AME Church, 317 W. Oak Street.