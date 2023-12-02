72°
Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office looking to identify robbery suspect
HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect of a simple robbery and simple battery.
According to police, on November 28 around 3:45 p.m., the person suspected approached the victim outside the victim's residence, said they needed help, and pushed the victim into their residence while punching him in the face. The suspect then demanded money, which the victim surrendered an unknown amount, before grabbing the victim's cell phone and fleeing. The suspect then left in what is possibly a gold colored sedan.
Trending News
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect should contact the police department at 985-902-2032.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Holiday Express on schedule to arrive in Gonzales Thursday; road closures announced
-
Tenants ask apartment management to make significant changes, address mold
-
Lane shift on I-10 West pushed back to Friday; delayed by cold...
-
Attorney General elect orders in depth review of State Police
-
Landry names new head of Louisiana State Police