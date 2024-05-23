90°
Tangipahoa Parish deputies searching for suspects in Ponchatoula drive-by
PONCHATOULA — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify the suspect of a drive-by shooting that took place on North 1st Street in Ponchatoula.
The shooting took place on the night of May 2 when the occupants of a white car were traveling behind the victim on North 1st Street, deputies said. The suspects then opened fire on the victim's vehicle. The victim was able to get away with no injuries.
Detectives obtained security footage from a nearby business, which shows the suspect vehicle from. The vehicle appears to be a white four-door car with tinted windows and custom rims, deputies said.
Sheriff Daniel Edwards asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Dale Athmann at 985-902-2032.
