Tangipahoa man arrested on domestic abuse charges, accused of throwing toxic chemicals in victim's face

1 week 3 days 20 hours ago Saturday, June 25 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ROSELAND - Tangipahoa Parish Deputies arrested a man wanted on several domestic abuse charges Sunday.

According to officials, Deputies responded to a residence in Roseland where 35-year-old James Ballard is accused of pouring acid and Clorox bleach on an unidentified victim's face, causing chemical burns. Authorities say the victim also had major bruising to her body which also included a punctured lung and busted ear drum.

Deputies arrived at Ballard's home July 3 and conducted a search warrant. Ballard surrendered and was arrested.

Ballard was charged with several domestic and sexual abuse charges, including second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery, second-degree rape, attempted second-degree murder, and false imprisonment.

