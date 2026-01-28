35°
Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa deputies looking for runaway 16-year-old last seen in Hammond
HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in locating a runaway 16-year-old.
Chaylynn DeRoche, 16, was last seen Wednesday, January 7, in the area of West University Avenue near the interstate in Hammond. She is described as a white female with reddish-brown hair, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 115 pounds. She has several tattoos including an Ace, Spade, Club and Diamond across her knuckles.
Trending News
Anyone with information regarding DeRoche’s whereabouts is urged to contact authorities at 985-902-2031.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU basketball bullied by MSU Bulldogs
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...
-
LSU women cruise past Florida for fifth straight win
-
LSU-Florida women's basketball game start time moved for Monday