Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa: Cold weather causes over 8,000 outages, leads nine area schools to start two hours later
Tangipahoa parish schools have issued a two-hour delay to the start of school due to power issues.
Schools impacted are:
Loranger High
Loranger Middle
Loranger Elementary
Independence High
Independence Mideel
Independence Leadership
Nesom Elementary
Midway
Natalbany Middle
An arctic blast and resulting record-low temperatures has left nearly 8,500 Entergy customers in the Tangipahoa area without power on Wednesday morning. The outages are evenly split between Hammond and Amite.
Officials with Entergy have linked the outages to an equipment issue in one of their substations and that they're working to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible.
Click here for more information regarding the delay of classes, and here for more information on south Louisiana's current weather conditions.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Braving the cold weather safely
-
Neighbors help Ascension man stay warm during season's first freeze
-
LSU rises to #1 in College Football Playoff rankings; Bama knocked out...
-
Family Strong: Three Baton Rouge siblings enlist in US Army
-
Local business owner arrested, allegedly set building on fire for $1M insurance...