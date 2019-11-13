Tangipahoa: Cold weather causes over 8,000 outages, leads nine area schools to start two hours later

Tangipahoa parish schools have issued a two-hour delay to the start of school due to power issues.

Schools impacted are:

Loranger High

Loranger Middle

Loranger Elementary

Independence High

Independence Mideel

Independence Leadership

Nesom Elementary

Midway

Natalbany Middle

An arctic blast and resulting record-low temperatures has left nearly 8,500 Entergy customers in the Tangipahoa area without power on Wednesday morning. The outages are evenly split between Hammond and Amite.

Officials with Entergy have linked the outages to an equipment issue in one of their substations and that they're working to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible.

