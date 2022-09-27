82°
'Suspicious package' found at bank along Siegen Lane turns out to be block of wood
BATON ROUGE - The parking lot of a Capital One on Siegen Lane was filled with sheriff's deputies called when staff found a "suspicious package" in the night drop-off box.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office told WBRZ it is treating the package "with an abundance of caution" until it can determine the contents.
The contents were later discovered to be a block of wood with some tape on it.
